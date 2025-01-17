← Company Directory
Peloton
Peloton UX Researcher Salaries

UX Researcher compensation in United States at Peloton totals $222K per year for L6. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Peloton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$202K - $235K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$187K$202K$235K$262K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$222K
$179K
$23.3K
$20K
View 4 More Levels
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Peloton, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Peloton lets employees pick and choose between ISO and RSU.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Researcher at Peloton in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $261,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Peloton for the UX Researcher role in United States is $187,000.

