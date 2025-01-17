All UX Researcher Salaries
UX Researcher compensation in United States at Peloton totals $222K per year for L6. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Peloton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$222K
$179K
$23.3K
$20K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Peloton, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
Peloton lets employees pick and choose between ISO and RSU.