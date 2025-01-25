← Company Directory
Pegatron
Pegatron Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Taiwan package at Pegatron totals NT$896K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Pegatron's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Pegatron
DevOps Engineer
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$896K
Level
57
Base
NT$896K
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Pegatron?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Pegatron in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,502,329. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pegatron for the Software Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$953,736.

Other Resources