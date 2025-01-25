← Company Directory
Pegatron
Pegatron Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Taiwan at Pegatron ranges from NT$832K to NT$1.16M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Pegatron's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$902K - NT$1.09M
Taiwan
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$832KNT$902KNT$1.09MNT$1.16M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Pegatron?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Pegatron in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,163,030. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pegatron for the Data Scientist role in Taiwan is NT$832,168.

Other Resources