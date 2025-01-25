← Company Directory
Pearson
  Salaries
  Customer Service

  All Customer Service Salaries

Pearson Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Pearson ranges from AED 574K to AED 784K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Pearson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 615K - AED 743K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 574KAED 615KAED 743KAED 784K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Pearson in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 783,965. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pearson for the Customer Service role in United Arab Emirates is AED 574,457.

