All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in United States at PDT Partners ranges from $494K per year for Associate to $1.02M per year for Vice President. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $600K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PDT Partners's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate
$494K
$195K
$0
$299K
Vice President
$1.02M
$211K
$0
$806K
Executive Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Managing Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
