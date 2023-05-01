← Company Directory
PDI Technologies
PDI Technologies Salaries

PDI Technologies's salary ranges from $50,222 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager in Slovakia at the low-end to $201,985 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of PDI Technologies. Last updated: 6/19/2025

Business Analyst
$105K
Customer Service
$72.9K
Data Scientist
$187K
Software Engineer
$202K
Software Engineering Manager
$50.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at PDI Technologies is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,985. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PDI Technologies is $104,520.

