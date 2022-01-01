← Company Directory
PDI Software
PDI Software Salaries

PDI Software's salary ranges from $32,929 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $226,125 for a Graphic Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of PDI Software. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Data Analyst
$70.4K
Data Scientist
$68K
Graphic Designer
$226K

Information Technologist (IT)
$129K
Software Engineer
$32.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$209K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at PDI Software is Graphic Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $226,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PDI Software is $99,751.

