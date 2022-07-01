← Company Directory
PCS Software
    PCS Software is an AI-driven transportation management platform leader driving disruptive innovation for shippers, carriers, and brokers in the United States and Canada. Cloud-based, API-integrated, PCS Software automates the entire transportation logistics operation via a single, comprehensive solution. Accessible via the web or the companion mobile app, the PCS platform delivers powerful functionality to manage rate and route optimization, mode selection, dispatch/tendering, carrier and fleet management, safety & compliance, freight yard management, settlement/accounting and more.

    http://www.pcssoft.com
    1997
    90
    $10M-$50M
