PayU
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

PayU Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in India package at PayU totals ₹6.7M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PayU's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
PayU
Software Engineering Manager
Mumbai, MH, India
Total per year
₹6.7M
Level
L5
Base
₹5.15M
Stock (/yr)
₹1.03M
Bonus
₹515K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at PayU?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At PayU, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at PayU in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹13,044,707. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PayU for the Software Engineering Manager role in India is ₹6,360,516.

Other Resources