← Company Directory
Paytient
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Paytient that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Paytient is a fintech company that provides Americans with funds to pay for out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. They aim to create a fairer future where everyone can afford care and live a financially healthier life. Founded in 2018, they have raised $57 million to fuel their mission and help employers, payors, providers, and patients better afford healthcare. They see solving this problem as a multi-billion-dollar opportunity to become the payments and financing layer for healthcare transactions in the US.

    paytient.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    69
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Paytient

    Related Companies

    • PayPal
    • Spotify
    • Google
    • Roblox
    • Tesla
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources