Paysys Labs
Paysys Labs Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Pakistan at Paysys Labs ranges from PKR 1.14M to PKR 1.63M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Paysys Labs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PKR 1.31M - PKR 1.53M
Pakistan
Common Range
Possible Range
PKR 1.14MPKR 1.31MPKR 1.53MPKR 1.63M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Paysys Labs?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Paysys Labs in Pakistan sits at a yearly total compensation of PKR 1,628,845. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Paysys Labs for the Software Engineer role in Pakistan is PKR 1,141,584.

