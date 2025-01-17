← Company Directory
Paysend
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Paysend Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Paysend's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

GEL 65.8K - GEL 77.6K
Russia
Common Range
Possible Range
GEL 61.5KGEL 65.8KGEL 77.6KGEL 85.6K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Software Engineer submission at Paysend to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve GEL 83.3K+ (sometimes GEL 833K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Paysend?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Paysend in Serbia sits at a yearly total compensation of GEL 85,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Paysend for the Software Engineer role in Serbia is GEL 61,456.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Paysend

Related Companies

  • Amazon
  • Stripe
  • Lyft
  • Dropbox
  • DoorDash
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources