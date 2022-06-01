← Company Directory
Paysafe
Paysafe Salaries

Paysafe's salary ranges from $30,150 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Bulgaria at the low-end to $277,380 for a Partner Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Paysafe. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Median $57K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$53.3K
Data Scientist
$72.4K

Financial Analyst
$238K
Partner Manager
$277K
Product Designer
$36.3K
Product Manager
$30.2K
Project Manager
$140K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Paysafe is Partner Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $277,380. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Paysafe is $64,718.

