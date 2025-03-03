← Company Directory
PayPay
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

PayPay Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Japan package at PayPay totals ¥11.54M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PayPay's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
PayPay
Product Manager
Tokyo, TY, Japan
Total per year
¥11.54M
Level
L3
Base
¥11.54M
Stock (/yr)
¥0
Bonus
¥0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at PayPay?

¥23.8M

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at PayPay in Japan sits at a yearly total compensation of ¥42,047,817. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PayPay for the Product Manager role in Japan is ¥11,541,810.

Other Resources