PayPal Data Architect Salaries in United States

Data Architect compensation in United States at PayPal ranges from $116K per year for T22 to $354K per year for T28. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PayPal's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus T22 Solution Architect I $116K $107K $3.2K $6.3K T23 Solution Architect II $155K $122K $22.1K $10.8K T24 Senior Solution Architect $176K $138K $28.3K $9K T25 Staff Solution Architect 1 $246K $164K $65K $16.3K View 3 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 33.3 % YR 1 33.3 % YR 2 33.3 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At PayPal, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.3 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 33.30 % annually ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At PayPal, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at PayPal ?

