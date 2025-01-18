← Company Directory
PayPal
PayPal Data Architect Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

Data Architect compensation in Greater Bengaluru at PayPal ranges from ₹2.18M per year for T22 to ₹4.38M per year for T24. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PayPal's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
T22
Solution Architect I
₹2.18M
₹1.54M
₹359K
₹275K
T23
Solution Architect II
₹3.35M
₹2.69M
₹634K
₹28.9K
T24
Senior Solution Architect
₹4.38M
₹3.05M
₹1.16M
₹168K
T25
Staff Solution Architect 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At PayPal, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At PayPal, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Architect at PayPal in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,959,931. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PayPal for the Data Architect role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹3,581,668.

