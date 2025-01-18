Salaries

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in United States at PayPal ranges from $136K per year for T23 to $176K per year for T24. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $167K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PayPal's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus T22 Software Engineer I (Entry Level) $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- T23 Software Engineer II $136K $112K $14.9K $9.1K T24 Senior Software Engineer $176K $146K $24.7K $5.3K T25 Staff Software Engineer 1 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 4 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 33.3 % YR 1 33.3 % YR 2 33.3 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At PayPal, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.3 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 33.30 % annually ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At PayPal, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at PayPal ?

