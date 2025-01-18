← Company Directory
PayPal
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Machine Learning Engineer

  • Chennai Metropolitan Area

PayPal Machine Learning Engineer Salaries in Chennai Metropolitan Area

The median Machine Learning Engineer compensation in Chennai Metropolitan Area package at PayPal totals ₹4.03M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PayPal's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
PayPal
Machine Learning Engineer
Chennai, TN, India
Total per year
₹4.03M
Level
T23
Base
₹2.38M
Stock (/yr)
₹1.53M
Bonus
₹123K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at PayPal?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.54M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At PayPal, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At PayPal, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Machine Learning Engineer at PayPal in Chennai Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹10,896,088. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PayPal for the Machine Learning Engineer role in Chennai Metropolitan Area is ₹4,035,144.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for PayPal

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • LendingClub
  • MoneyGram International
  • MarketAxess
  • Visa
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources