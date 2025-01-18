PayPal Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in India

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India at PayPal ranges from ₹2.02M per year for T22 to ₹8.06M per year for T26. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.72M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PayPal's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus T22 Software Engineer I (Entry Level) ₹2M ₹1.39M ₹339K ₹268K T23 Software Engineer II ₹3.27M ₹2.27M ₹884K ₹114K T24 Senior Software Engineer ₹4.91M ₹3.42M ₹1.24M ₹247K T25 Staff Software Engineer 1 ₹6.83M ₹4.39M ₹2.19M ₹240K View 4 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( INR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 33.3 % YR 1 33.3 % YR 2 33.3 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At PayPal, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.3 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 33.30 % annually ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At PayPal, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

