PayPal
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  Full-Stack Software Engineer

  Greater Seattle Area

PayPal Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Seattle Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Seattle Area at PayPal totals $394K per year for T27. The median yearly compensation in Greater Seattle Area package totals $342K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PayPal's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
T22
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T23
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T24
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T25
Staff Software Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At PayPal, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At PayPal, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at PayPal in Greater Seattle Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $523,305. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PayPal for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater Seattle Area is $352,000.

Other Resources