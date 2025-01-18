Backend Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at PayPal ranges from SGD 87.3K per year for T22 to SGD 161K per year for T24. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 107K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PayPal's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
T22
SGD 87.3K
SGD 74K
SGD 6.9K
SGD 6.4K
T23
SGD 102K
SGD 84.8K
SGD 12.6K
SGD 4.4K
T24
SGD 161K
SGD 108K
SGD 49.5K
SGD 3.4K
T25
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At PayPal, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At PayPal, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)