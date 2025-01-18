Salaries

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at PayPal ranges from SGD 87.3K per year for T22 to SGD 161K per year for T24. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 107K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PayPal's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus T22 Software Engineer I (Entry Level) SGD 87.3K SGD 74K SGD 6.9K SGD 6.4K T23 Software Engineer II SGD 102K SGD 84.8K SGD 12.6K SGD 4.4K T24 Senior Software Engineer SGD 161K SGD 108K SGD 49.5K SGD 3.4K T25 Staff Software Engineer 1 SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- View 4 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 33.3 % YR 1 33.3 % YR 2 33.3 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At PayPal, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.3 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 33.30 % annually ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At PayPal, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

