The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in China package at PayPal totals CN¥372K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PayPal's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At PayPal, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At PayPal, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)