PayPal
  Salaries
  Product Designer

  UX Designer

PayPal UX Designer Salaries

UX Designer compensation in United States at PayPal ranges from $162K per year for T23 to $303K per year for T27. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $200K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PayPal's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
T22
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T23
Product Designer II
$162K
$128K
$28.8K
$5.8K
T24
Senior Product Designer
$205K
$152K
$46.3K
$6.3K
T25
Staff Product Designer 1
$225K
$169K
$45.7K
$9.7K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At PayPal, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At PayPal, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at PayPal in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $303,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PayPal for the UX Designer role in United States is $214,000.

Other Resources