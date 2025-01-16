← Company Directory
PayPal
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

PayPal Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in India at PayPal ranges from ₹3.16M per year for T23 to ₹6.02M per year for T25. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹5.23M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PayPal's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T22
Data Scientist I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
T23
Data Scientist II
₹3.16M
₹2.3M
₹721K
₹140K
T24
Senior Data Scientist
₹4.76M
₹3.07M
₹1.5M
₹196K
T25
Staff Data Scientist 1
₹6.02M
₹4.19M
₹1.56M
₹267K
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At PayPal, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At PayPal, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at PayPal in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,827,048. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PayPal for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹4,674,187.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for PayPal

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • LendingClub
  • MoneyGram International
  • MarketAxess
  • Visa
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources