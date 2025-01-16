← Company Directory
PayPal
PayPal Data Science Manager Salaries

Data Science Manager compensation in India at PayPal totals ₹10.8M per year for T26. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹7.07M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PayPal's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T26
Manager
₹10.8M
₹5.68M
₹4.3M
₹823K
T27
Senior Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
T28
Director
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
T29
Senior Director
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At PayPal, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At PayPal, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at PayPal in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹13,370,857. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PayPal for the Data Science Manager role in India is ₹8,036,772.

