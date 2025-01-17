← Company Directory
PayPal
PayPal Customer Service Salaries

The median Customer Service compensation in United States package at PayPal totals $45K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PayPal's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
PayPal
Customer Solutions Agent 3
Cary, NC
Total per year
$45K
Level
-
Base
$45K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at PayPal?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At PayPal, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At PayPal, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at PayPal in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $280,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PayPal for the Customer Service role in United States is $46,200.

