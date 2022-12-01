← Company Directory
Payoneer
Payoneer Salaries

Payoneer's salary ranges from $72,413 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Germany at the low-end to $885,550 for a UX Researcher in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Payoneer. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Median $96K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Operations Manager
$78.3K
Business Development
$184K

Data Analyst
$97.9K
Financial Analyst
$358K
Information Technologist (IT)
$98.7K
Product Designer
$72.4K
Product Manager
$95.9K
Program Manager
$120K
Project Manager
$112K
Software Engineering Manager
$265K
UX Researcher
$886K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Payoneer is UX Researcher at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $885,550. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Payoneer is $105,174.

Other Resources