← Company Directory
PayNearMe
Work Here? Claim Your Company

PayNearMe Salaries

PayNearMe's salary ranges from $196,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager at the low-end to $196,513 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of PayNearMe. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
$197K
Software Engineering Manager
$196K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at PayNearMe is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $196,513. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PayNearMe is $196,256.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for PayNearMe

Related Companies

  • Dropbox
  • Snap
  • Airbnb
  • Uber
  • PayPal
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources