Paylocity
Paylocity Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $10,314

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Paternity Leave

    6 weeks

  • Sabbatical

  • Vision Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Pet Insurance

  • Sick Time

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $7,200

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Learning and Development

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    • Other
  • Donation Match

  • Referral Bonus

  • Volunteer Time Off

