Payhawk
Payhawk Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in Bulgaria at Payhawk ranges from BGN 55.3K to BGN 80.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Payhawk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

BGN 62.7K - BGN 72.8K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
BGN 55.3KBGN 62.7KBGN 72.8KBGN 80.2K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Payhawk?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Payhawk in Bulgaria sits at a yearly total compensation of BGN 80,244. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Payhawk for the Financial Analyst role in Bulgaria is BGN 55,294.

