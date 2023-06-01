Company Directory
Payhawk
Payhawk Salaries

Payhawk's salary ranges from $36,711 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $104,954 for a Revenue Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Payhawk. Last updated: 10/24/2025

Accountant
$36.7K
Product Manager
$77.4K
Revenue Operations
$105K

Software Engineer
$60.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Payhawk is Revenue Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $104,954. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Payhawk is $69,185.

