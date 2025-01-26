← Company Directory
PayFit
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • France

PayFit Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in France

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in France package at PayFit totals €78.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PayFit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
PayFit
Software Engineer
Paris, IL, France
Total per year
€78.2K
Level
L3
Base
€78.2K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at PayFit?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at PayFit in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €88,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PayFit for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in France is €78,173.

Other Resources