← Company Directory
Paychex
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Technical Writer

  • All Technical Writer Salaries

Paychex Technical Writer Salaries

The average Technical Writer total compensation in United States at Paychex ranges from $71.4K to $97.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Paychex's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$77.4K - $91.8K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$71.4K$77.4K$91.8K$97.8K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Technical Writer submissions at Paychex to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Paychex, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Technical Writer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Writer at Paychex in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $97,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Paychex for the Technical Writer role in United States is $71,400.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Paychex

Related Companies

  • ADP
  • Insperity
  • Broadridge
  • TriNet
  • EPAM Systems
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources