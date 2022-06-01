← Company Directory
Pattern
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Pattern Salaries

Pattern's salary ranges from $22,967 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $301,500 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Pattern. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $23K
Data Scientist
Median $85K
Business Analyst
$129K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 49
56 49
Corporate Development
$171K
Data Analyst
$106K
Human Resources
$151K
Information Technologist (IT)
$82.5K
Product Manager
$93.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$302K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Pattern is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pattern is $105,525.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Pattern

Related Companies

  • Riviera Partners
  • Vista Equity Partners
  • Belvedere Trading
  • Bain
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources