We are a pattern discovery company that uses a proprietary system to find novel patterns in complex data. Our platform is helping to solve difficult problems in medical research and has generated partnerships with top organizations in oncology, systems biology, precision medicine, and microbiome research. Our CEO, Mark Anderson, has a successful track record in forecasting trends and saw the opportunity to develop a pattern discovery system. While we can apply our solution to any domain, we are currently focused on medical research. Our mission is to solve pressing health and societal problems through pattern discovery. Visit our website to learn more.