Patra is a technology-enabled service provider for the insurance industry, optimizing processes through their PatraOne platform. Their global team of process executives allows agencies, MGAs, wholesalers, and carriers to capture the Patra Advantage. They are a founding member of the InsurConneXtions Alliance and committed to giving back to military families through their philanthropic organization, Patra Proud, and Patra Academy, a program for military spouses looking to join or rejoin the workforce.