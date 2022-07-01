← Company Directory
PatientSafe Solutions
    About

    PatientSafe Solutions helps care teams communicate and work together reliably and efficiently through a mobile platform that unites clinical communication with workflows in one application, on one device. PatientTouch delivers secure messages, voice calls, critical alerts and nurse calls to a unified inbox prioritized for each care team member. The platform extends to include clinical workflows like rounding, specimen collection, sepsis and nursing documentation. Deeply integrated with the EMR, clinical, and directory systems, PatientTouch provides real-time patient, clinical and care team context for more efficient care collaboration and decision making. For more than a decade, PatientTouch has helped clinicians both in and outside the hospital streamline care delivery, increase quality and lower costs. For more information, please visit patientsafesolutions.com.Our Purpose: To ensure patient safety and care quality come first at all points of care.

    http://www.patientsafesolutions.com
    Website
    2002
    Year Founded
    90
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

