PatientPoint Salaries

PatientPoint's salary ranges from $44,370 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $164,175 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of PatientPoint. Last updated: 6/19/2025

Marketing
$79.6K
Product Manager
$101K
Project Manager
$44.4K
Software Engineer
$164K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at PatientPoint is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $164,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PatientPoint is $90,251.

