PatientPoint
PatientPoint Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $10,374

Unique To PatientPoint
  • Performance Bonus

    PatientPoint offers a performance bonus plan for when the company and team members meet targets set by the organization.

    • Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

  • Dental Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

    Both Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability covered.

  • Health Insurance

    Offered through Blue Cross Blue Shield.

  • Life Insurance

    2x annual salary, up to $1M.

  • Vision Insurance

    Offered through EyeMed.

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $500

    $500 per year contributed by employer. $500 annually for those enrolled at the individual level, and $1,000 for family.

  • Employee Assistance Program

    Teammates can access 12 coaching/therapy sessions per person, per year, at no cost.

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    28 days

  • Sick Time

    7 days

    • Home
  • Adoption Assistance

    Health reimbursement account to support the growing families of our team. 100% of the cost of qualifying procedures (in vitro & cryopreservation) up to $10,000 lifetime max.

  • Remote Work

    PatientPoint offers a hybrid or remote work environment and encourages summer hours for short-day Fridays.

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $6,750

    100% match on the first 3% of base salary up to $3,150

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Learning and Development

    • Other
  • Volunteer Time Off

