Adoption Assistance Health reimbursement account to support the growing families of our team. 100% of the cost of qualifying procedures (in vitro & cryopreservation) up to $10,000 lifetime max.

Maternity Leave Offered by employer

Paternity Leave Offered by employer

Volunteer Time Off Offered by employer

Remote Work PatientPoint offers a hybrid or remote work environment and encourages summer hours for short-day Fridays.

401k 100% match on the first 3% of base salary up to $3,150

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Disability Insurance Both Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability covered.

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered through Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Life Insurance 2x annual salary, up to $1M.

Vision Insurance Offered through EyeMed.

Health Savings Account (HSA) $500 per year contributed by employer. $500 annually for those enrolled at the individual level, and $1,000 for family.

Employee Assistance Program Teammates can access 12 coaching/therapy sessions per person, per year, at no cost.

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Learning and Development Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 28 days

Sick Time 7 days