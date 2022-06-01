← Company Directory
PatientPoint
Top Insights
    PatientPoint® is a leading digital health company that connects patients, healthcare providers and life sciences companies with the right information in the moments care decisions are made. Our solutions are proven to influence patient behavior and improve health outcomes, driving value for all stakeholders. Across the nation's largest network of connected digital devices in 35,000 physician offices, PatientPoint solutions empower better health for more than 750 million patient visits each year. Learn more at patientpoint.com

    patientpoint.com
    Website
    1987
    Year Founded
    560
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

