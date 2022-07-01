← Company Directory
Pathrise
Pathrise Salaries

Pathrise's salary ranges from $73,365 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $142,800 for a Marketing Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Pathrise. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Customer Service
$73.4K
Marketing Operations
$143K
Program Manager
$118K
Project Manager
$127K
Recruiter
$101K
Software Engineer
$121K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Pathrise is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $142,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pathrise is $119,100.

