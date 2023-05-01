← Company Directory
PathFactory
PathFactory Salaries

PathFactory's salary ranges from $78,615 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $109,522 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of PathFactory. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Customer Service
$78.6K
Sales
$110K
Solution Architect
$101K
The highest paying role reported at PathFactory is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $109,522. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PathFactory is $100,837.

