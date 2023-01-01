← Company Directory
Pathcore
    Pathcore was founded by physicists, engineers, and computer scientists after we gained first-hand experience with the limitations of digital pathology systems. We set out to innovate at the crossroads of pathology and computation - and today, we create comprehensive digital solutions that let pathologists fully embrace the power of digital pathology with ease. We build state-of-the-art data management platforms for whole slide imaging that integrate with 3rd party products to deliver seamless workflows for teaching, research, remote IOC and second opinion consults.

    https://pathcore.com
    Website
    2006
    Year Founded
    30
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

