Mirror is a web3-native publishing platform that aims to revolutionize online writing. Their small, experienced team is dedicated to creating beautiful and user-centric products while prioritizing user sovereignty and decentralization. Mirror enables writers to build communities and monetize their work by minting Writing NFTs, collectible versions of their posts. Readers can collect and discover new writers through these NFTs. With an intuitive editor and smart contract-based economic blocks, Mirror offers a tightly integrated web3 experience. The company has raised $14 million from investors like a16z Crypto, Union Square Ventures, and Variant, valuing it at $100 million.