Parsons
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Parsons Project Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Parsons's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025

Average Total Compensation

SAR 442K - SAR 534K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SAR 413KSAR 442KSAR 534KSAR 563K
Common Range
Possible Range

SAR 600K

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
Options

At Parsons, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Parsons in Saudi Arabia sits at a yearly total compensation of SAR 563,190. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Parsons for the Project Manager role in Saudi Arabia is SAR 412,682.

Other Resources