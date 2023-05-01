Parkland Corporation is a Canadian company that operates food and convenience stores, as well as retail gas stations, across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The International segment operates retail service stations and provides commercial solar and other renewable energy solutions. The USA segment operates a network of gas stations and delivers bulk fuel, lubricants, and other related products and services. The Supply segment manufactures transportation fuels and aviation fuel to airlines.