Park Lawn Corporation provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services. The company owns and operates 135 cemeteries and 138 funeral homes, as well as crematoriums. It was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.