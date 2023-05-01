← Company Directory
Paragon 28
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Paragon 28 that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Paragon 28, Inc. is a medical device company that designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems worldwide. Its products include plating systems, precision guide technology, bone reconstruction systems, ankle replacement systems, orthobiologics, soft tissue fixation systems, and more. The company serves hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers through a network of sales representatives and stocking distributors. Paragon 28, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

    http://paragon28.com
    Website
    2010
    Year Founded
    343
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Paragon 28

    Related Companies

    • DoorDash
    • Spotify
    • Lyft
    • Airbnb
    • Amazon
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources