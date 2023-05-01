Paragon 28, Inc. is a medical device company that designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems worldwide. Its products include plating systems, precision guide technology, bone reconstruction systems, ankle replacement systems, orthobiologics, soft tissue fixation systems, and more. The company serves hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers through a network of sales representatives and stocking distributors. Paragon 28, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.