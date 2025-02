Paradigm Parachute & Defense Inc. is a SDVOSB that manufactures military-style parachute systems and defense products for global commercial, government, humanitarian, and space exploration customers. They provide full holistic solutions for advanced airdrop and aerial delivery operations, including cargo, personnel, aircraft recovery & deceleration, and munitions. They also offer mobile training and services teams with expert Parachute Riggers and Loadmasters. Founded in 2019 in Pensacola, FL.