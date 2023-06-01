Company Directory
Paradigm Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Paradigm Health Salaries

Paradigm Health's salary ranges from $160,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $228,850 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Paradigm Health. Last updated: 10/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Median $160K
Recruiter
$206K
Software Engineering Manager
$229K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Paradigm Health is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $228,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Paradigm Health is $206,025.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Paradigm Health

Related Companies

  • Google
  • Pinterest
  • Amazon
  • Stripe
  • LinkedIn
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources